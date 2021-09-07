Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul. Photo: Reuters
Taliban announce new Afghanistan government with Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as leader
- Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund was announced as the leader of the Taliban’s new government in Afghanistan on Tuesday
- Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul. Photo: Reuters