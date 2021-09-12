Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israeli police arrest four of six Palestinian fugitives who escaped from prison

  • The arrests moved Israel closer to closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep flaws in its prison system and turned the fugitive prisoners into heroes
  • Early on Saturday, police said they had caught two men hiding in a car park in the Arab town of Umm al-Ghanam

Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:46am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinian militant Mohammad Ardah, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison, with Israeli police officers during his trial in Nazareth, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE