Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, from a screengrab of a video issued in 2006. Photo: AP
Al-Qaeda chief, long rumoured dead, appears in 9/11 anniversary video
- The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video featuring Ayman al-Zawahri was released on Saturday
- In it, he mentions the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, though observers say his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording
Topic | Islamic militancy
