Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, from a screengrab of a video issued in 2006. Photo: AP Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, from a screengrab of a video issued in 2006. Photo: AP
Al-Qaeda chief, long rumoured dead, appears in 9/11 anniversary video

  • The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video featuring Ayman al-Zawahri was released on Saturday
  • In it, he mentions the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, though observers say his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording

Associated Press
Associated Press in Beirut

Updated: 9:15pm, 12 Sep, 2021

