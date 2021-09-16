Taliban forces stand guard during a pro-Taliban rally in Kabul earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Afghan diplomats stranded abroad by Taliban takeover fear for families, future
- Embassies staffed by employees of an ousted government are running out of cash, as envoys beg for refuge and fear for their families back home
- Senior diplomats will closely watch an annual meeting of world leaders at the UN next week for clues as to who will fill Afghanistan’s seat
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard during a pro-Taliban rally in Kabul earlier this month. Photo: EPA