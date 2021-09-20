Palestinian militant Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, centre, in Nazareth, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Israeli police recapture last two Palestinian jailbreak fugitives
- The six inmates, who were being held for attacks against the Jewish state, had burrowed out of the prison using tools as basic as a spoon
- The Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday the remaining two fugitives had surrendered ‘after being surrounded by security forces’
Topic | Israel
Palestinian militant Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, centre, in Nazareth, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Reuters