US returns stolen 3,500-year-old Gilgamesh tablet to Iraq

  • The ancient artefact was looted three decades ago and illegally imported to the US, where it was eventually bought by the owners of the Hobby Lobby craft chain
  • The cuneiform tablet contains portions of the Epic of Gilgamesh, considered one of the oldest works of literature in human history

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:38am, 24 Sep, 2021

Cultural heritage preservation scholar Katharyn Hanson (right) and DePaul University professor Patty Gerstenblith look at the Gilgamesh tablet at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
