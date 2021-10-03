The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Iran asked US to unfreeze US$10 billion to show good will, Iran official claims

  • Iran has rejected direct talks with the US. Indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord stopped in June
  • Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of its assets in foreign banks because of US sanctions on its banking and energy sectors

Reuters
Updated: 6:43am, 3 Oct, 2021

