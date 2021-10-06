Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP
Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP
World /  Middle East

Discovery of 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel delights researchers

  • The simple square block with a hole in the middle would have been a rare luxury item at the time it was in use
  • Clay pots and animal bones were also found, giving scientists a potential glimpse into what people from the period ate, and the diseases that plagued them

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
dpa
dpa

Updated: 4:37am, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP
Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE