Israeli archaeologist Yaakov Billig is seen next to a 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority handout via AFP
Discovery of 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel delights researchers
- The simple square block with a hole in the middle would have been a rare luxury item at the time it was in use
- Clay pots and animal bones were also found, giving scientists a potential glimpse into what people from the period ate, and the diseases that plagued them
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
