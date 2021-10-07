Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Princess Haya are pictured at the Ascot racecourse in June 2008. Photo: AFP
Dubai ruler had ex-wife’s phone hacked, UK court rules
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the hack as part of an ‘intimidation campaign’ during a custody battle with Princess Haya
- Those working for him also tried to buy a mansion next door to Haya’s estate near London, leaving her feeling hunted and unsafe, the court found
Topic | Royalty
