Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Princess Haya are pictured at the Ascot racecourse in June 2008. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Dubai ruler had ex-wife’s phone hacked, UK court rules

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the hack as part of an ‘intimidation campaign’ during a custody battle with Princess Haya
  • Those working for him also tried to buy a mansion next door to Haya’s estate near London, leaving her feeling hunted and unsafe, the court found

Reuters
Updated: 3:35am, 7 Oct, 2021

