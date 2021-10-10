A grocery store lit by a portable electric light during a power cut near Bhamdoun, Lebanon on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Lebanon power outage will last for several days, says government official
- Lebanon has no centrally generated electricity after fuel shortages forced its two largest power stations to shut down
- The state electricity company confirmed that the thermoelectric plant at the Zahrani power station had stopped. The Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday
Topic | Middle East
