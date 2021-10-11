Iraqi election officials conduct a manual count of votes at a polling station in the capital Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Iraqis head to polls a year early to cast votes, with little hope for change
- The early vote was held early as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement
- Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose chances for a second term will be determined by the results, urged Iraqis to vote in large numbers
