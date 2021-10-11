Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP
UAE authorities seize US$136 million worth of cocaine, Dubai police say
- The United Arab Emirates has a zero-tolerance policy towards drug possession and smugglers face possible death sentences but executions are rare
- Police said they foiled the smuggling attempt after receiving a tip about a cargo container carrying the contraband through a seaport
Topic | Middle East
