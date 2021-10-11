Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP
Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

UAE authorities seize US$136 million worth of cocaine, Dubai police say

  • The United Arab Emirates has a zero-tolerance policy towards drug possession and smugglers face possible death sentences but executions are rare
  • Police said they foiled the smuggling attempt after receiving a tip about a cargo container carrying the contraband through a seaport

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:15am, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP
Drugs and tools seized during Dubai Police Force’s Operation Scorpion operation in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Police Force / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE