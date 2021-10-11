Soldiers inspect the scene of a car-bomb attack which targeted a convoy of government officials in the city of Aden, Yemen on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least five killed in Yemen car bombing targeting government officials
- Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotri and Aden’s Governor Ahmed Lamlas, survived the bombing unhurt
- The five fatalities included the governor’s head bodyguard. Seven others were injured in the attack and there has been no claim of responsibility
