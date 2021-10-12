From left, Knesset Member Ofir Akunis, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Netanyahu’s wife Sara at the inaugural event of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset, Jerusalem on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Jerusalem for launch of Abraham Accords initiative
- Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law launched an initiative in Jerusalem to advance the Abraham Accords that saw Arab states normalise ties with Israel
- Kushner was a major architect of the deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco
Topic | Israel
