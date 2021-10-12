Supporters of Moqtada Sadr's movement celebrate after preliminary results of Iraq’s parliamentary election were announced in Baghdad on Monday. Photo: Reuters Supporters of Moqtada Sadr's movement celebrate after preliminary results of Iraq’s parliamentary election were announced in Baghdad on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Iraq’s Sadrists celebrate early signs of election win after record-low voter turnout

  • The political movement of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country’s parliament
  • ‘The people should celebrate this victory of the biggest bloc … without causing any inconvenience,’ said Sadr, a former militia leader

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:44am, 12 Oct, 2021

