Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami, visit Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: AFP
Echoing Israel, US hints at force over Iran nuclear weapon fears
- Israel’s foreign minister warns Iran could face attack, US hints at ‘other options’ as diplomatic talks stall
- Iran has long denied its nuclear programme is aimed at producing an atomic weapon
