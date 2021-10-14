Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami, visit Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: AFP Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami, visit Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: AFP
Iran
Echoing Israel, US hints at force over Iran nuclear weapon fears

  • Israel’s foreign minister warns Iran could face attack, US hints at ‘other options’ as diplomatic talks stall
  • Iran has long denied its nuclear programme is aimed at producing an atomic weapon

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:18am, 14 Oct, 2021

