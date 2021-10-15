Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amid clashes in Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt
- Six people were killed in an attack on supporters of Hezbollah and the Shiite Amal Movement in the worst civil violence in the Lebanese capital since 2008
- Snipers reportedly targeted protesters gathering to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year’s devastating port blast
