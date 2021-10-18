Israeli and German fighter jets fly over the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, during a fly-by in a display of cooperation between the two countries in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: AFP
German and Israeli fighter jets fly over Jerusalem together to demonstrate close ties
- The fly-by marked the start of the Blue Flag international flight exercise, the largest to be held in Israel to date
- Alongside Germany and Israel, Italy, Britain, France, India, Greece and the US are also taking part
