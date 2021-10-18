American art photographer Spencer Tunick and his crew work on a photo installation in the desert near the Israeli city of Arad on Sunday. Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP
Hundreds of models pose nude for photo shoot to highlight climate change near Dead Sea in Israel
- American photographer Spencer Tunick visited Israel as a guest of the tourism ministry to portray the shrinking Dead Sea via nude subjects
- Tunick said he chose to cover the models in white paint to evoke the Biblical story of Lot’s wife, who was said to have turned into a pillar of salt
