A sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water on Monday near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver in Caesarea, Israel. Photo: Reuters
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword
- The ancient iron weapon, now encrusted in marine organisms, was found by Shlomi Katzin after shifts in the sand left it exposed
- The sword – a ‘beautiful and rare find’ – has been preserved in perfect condition, says the Israel Antiquities Authority
Topic | Middle East
A sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water on Monday near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver in Caesarea, Israel. Photo: Reuters