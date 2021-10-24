An MQ-9 drone was used for the strike that killed senior al-Qaeda member of the al-Qaeda Abdul Hamid al-Matar, the US military said. Photo: AFP
Senior al-Qaeda member killed in Syria drone strike, US military says
- A drone was used for the strike that killed a member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organisation Abdul Hamid al-Matar, US military command centre CENTCOM said
- There were no indications of civilian casualties from the drone strike, CENTCOM said in a statement
