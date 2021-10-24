Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Iran says Arab nations ‘sinned’ by normalising ties with Israel
- The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all agreed to normalise ties with Israel last year at Washington’s request
- Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday these governments had ‘made big errors’ and acted ‘against Islamic unity’
Topic | Iran
