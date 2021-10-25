The remains of an ancient wine factory discovered in the Khinis site in the Nineveh area of northern Iraq. Photo: Terra Di Ninive / AFP The remains of an ancient wine factory discovered in the Khinis site in the Nineveh area of northern Iraq. Photo: Terra Di Ninive / AFP
Archaeologists in Iraq find 2,700-year-old wine press from rule of Assyrian kings

  • Carvings showing gods, kings and sacred animals date from the reigns of Sargon II (721-705 BC) and his son Sennacherib
  • The team unearthed giant stone basins cut into white rock that were used in commercial winemaking in the late 8th or early 7th century BC

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Updated: 1:31am, 25 Oct, 2021

