The Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank, where Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers. Photo: AFP
Anger as Israel announces plans to build more than 1,300 new West Bank settler homes
- The announcement drew immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighbouring Jordan
- Israel’s housing Minister Zeev Elkin said in a statement that ‘strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision’
Topic | Israel
The Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank, where Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers. Photo: AFP