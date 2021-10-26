Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, in September. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan drops threat to expel Western envoys
- The diplomatic crisis had been sparked by the 10 ambassadors’ joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader
- Erdogan’s reversal came as some of the concerned countries said they respected a UN convention requiring envoys not to interfere in the host’s domestic affairs
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, in September. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters