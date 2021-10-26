Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, in September. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, in September. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan drops threat to expel Western envoys

  • The diplomatic crisis had been sparked by the 10 ambassadors’ joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader
  • Erdogan’s reversal came as some of the concerned countries said they respected a UN convention requiring envoys not to interfere in the host’s domestic affairs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:30am, 26 Oct, 2021

