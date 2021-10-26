Women stand beside a sign about hiring domestic helpers for the Middle East outside an office in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP
Apple once threatened Facebook with ban over Middle East ‘maid trade’
- Facebook hit by report about its platforms’ role in the exploitative treatment of domestic helpers in the Middle East
- Criminal gangs and unscrupulous recruiters have used Facebook platforms to target jobseekers, some from the Philippines
