Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany‘s Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden gathered on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome on Saturday to discuss the way forward in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme. Photo: Reuters
US, German, French and British leaders gather at G20 to discuss Iran
- The meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain – known as the E3 – comes at a pivotal time
- As Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal
