Lebanon’s Information Minister Georges Kordah, right, with Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi at the Maronite Patriarchate in the mountain village of Bkerki near Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Kuwait and UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon
- On Saturday afternoon, Saudi ambassador to Beirut Waleed Bukhari flew home after he was recalled by his government, according to airport officials in Beirut
- The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said on Twitter that it would withdraw its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with Saudi Arabia
