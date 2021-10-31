Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three dead as ‘Taliban’ gunmen open fire at Afghanistan wedding over playing of music
- A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played. Music was banned the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan
- Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said two of the three attackers had been arrested, and denied they were acting on behalf of the Taliban
