A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow has threatened to reveal personal details of a million users of Israel’s leading LGBT dating site. Photo: Reuters A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow has threatened to reveal personal details of a million users of Israel’s leading LGBT dating site. Photo: Reuters
Hackers threaten to reveal personal details of Israeli LGBT dating site users

  • The Atraf dating site was compromised after Black Shadow hacked CyberServe, an Israeli internet service provider
  • The leaked records included users’ HIV status, sexual orientation and unencrypted passwords

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:06am, 1 Nov, 2021

