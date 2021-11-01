A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow has threatened to reveal personal details of a million users of Israel’s leading LGBT dating site. Photo: Reuters
Hackers threaten to reveal personal details of Israeli LGBT dating site users
- The Atraf dating site was compromised after Black Shadow hacked CyberServe, an Israeli internet service provider
- The leaked records included users’ HIV status, sexual orientation and unencrypted passwords
Topic | Israel
