A man carrying a child flees the scene of bomb blasts targeting a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
At least 19 killed, 50 wounded in Kabul hospital attack
- Twin blasts and gunfire at the entrance of a military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban takeover
- Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area
Topic | Afghanistan
