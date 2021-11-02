A man carrying a child flees the scene of bomb blasts targeting a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA A man carrying a child flees the scene of bomb blasts targeting a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
At least 19 killed, 50 wounded in Kabul hospital attack

  • Twin blasts and gunfire at the entrance of a military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban takeover
  • Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area

Updated: 7:43pm, 2 Nov, 2021

