Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey: 30 probed for Twitter posts suggesting Recep Tayyip Erdogan died
- They face legal proceedings and possible jail time for allegedly sharing ‘disinformation and manipulative content’ as well as insulting the president
- In a bid to dissipate rumours about Erdogan’s health, officials have posted online videos of him walking and playing basketball
