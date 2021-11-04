Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey: 30 probed for Twitter posts suggesting Recep Tayyip Erdogan died

  • They face legal proceedings and possible jail time for allegedly sharing ‘disinformation and manipulative content’ as well as insulting the president
  • In a bid to dissipate rumours about Erdogan’s health, officials have posted online videos of him walking and playing basketball

Associated Press
Updated: 2:54am, 4 Nov, 2021

