Revolutionary Guard speed boats are seen in front of a US warship (left) amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: Revolutionary Guard via AP Revolutionary Guard speed boats are seen in front of a US warship (left) amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: Revolutionary Guard via AP
World /  Middle East

Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, US officials say

  • Revolutionary Guard troops took control of the MV Southys, a vessel suspected of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, at gunpoint last month
  • Iran celebrated the ship’s capture in dramatic footage aired on state television, a day before the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Associated Press
Updated: 5:40am, 4 Nov, 2021

