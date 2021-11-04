Revolutionary Guard speed boats are seen in front of a US warship (left) amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: Revolutionary Guard via AP
Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, US officials say
- Revolutionary Guard troops took control of the MV Southys, a vessel suspected of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, at gunpoint last month
- Iran celebrated the ship’s capture in dramatic footage aired on state television, a day before the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran
Topic | US-Iran tensions
