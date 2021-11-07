Iraqis rally against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a protest rejecting last month's election result, near an entrance to the Green Zone in Baghdad on FrIday. Photo: AFP Iraqis rally against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a protest rejecting last month's election result, near an entrance to the Green Zone in Baghdad on FrIday. Photo: AFP
Bomb drone attacks Iraqi prime minister’s residence in ‘assassination attempt’

  • Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt after a drone laden with explosives targeted his residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone
  • It comes amid a stand-off between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias whose supporters have been camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month

Reuters
Reuters in Baghdad

Updated: 9:55am, 7 Nov, 2021

Iraqis rally against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a protest rejecting last month's election result, near an entrance to the Green Zone in Baghdad on FrIday. Photo: AFP
