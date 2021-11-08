A destroyed vehicle in front of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence after the assassination attempt by an armed drone in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Tensions rise in Iraq after PM survives done attack on home
- Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad home
- Incident raised tension in Iraq weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed militia groups
Topic | Iraq
