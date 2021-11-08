Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua
Iran
World /  Middle East

US must not back out of nuclear deal again, Iran says as envoy heads to Europe

  • The comments come ahead of the Europe trip by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator to discuss efforts to revive the 2015 deal
  • The US and Iran are planning to return to Vienna on November 29 after months of stalling to resume talks mediated by Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU

Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:02pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE