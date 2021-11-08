Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Xinhua
US must not back out of nuclear deal again, Iran says as envoy heads to Europe
- The comments come ahead of the Europe trip by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator to discuss efforts to revive the 2015 deal
- The US and Iran are planning to return to Vienna on November 29 after months of stalling to resume talks mediated by Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU
