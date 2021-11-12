An electron microscope image shows Sars-CoV-2 virus particles emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Israel’s war game simulates a crisis caused by a fictitious new ‘Omega’ variant of the virus. Image: NIAID-RML via AP
Israel holds ‘war game’ in case of lethal new coronavirus strain
- The exercises, which simulated the outbreak of an ‘Omega’ Covid-19 variant that bypasses vaccines and sickens children, prompting mass hospitalisations
- The ‘world first’ drill covered different aspects of a crisis, including mass inoculation, ordering curfews and imposing a flight ban
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An electron microscope image shows Sars-CoV-2 virus particles emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Israel’s war game simulates a crisis caused by a fictitious new ‘Omega’ variant of the virus. Image: NIAID-RML via AP