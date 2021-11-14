A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq in September 2014 after conducting air strikes in Syria. Photo: US Air Forces Central Command via AFP
US military hid Syria air strikes that killed dozens of civilians, media report says
- The two attacks in 2019 led to the deaths of up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime
- The US military called the strikes ‘legitimate self-defence’, and said the victims could have been combatants as some, including at least one child, were armed
Topic | Syrian conflict
