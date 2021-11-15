Female passengers on 10 Qatar Airways flights were subjected to invasive searches at Doha airport last year. Photo: AFP
Women invasively examined at Doha airport sue Qatar in Australia
- Passengers on 10 Qatar Airways flights were subjected to the internal exams last year after a newborn was found abandoned in Doha airport bathroom
- A lawyer said the victims were seeking a formal apology, compensation, and protection for future visitors transiting through the airport
Topic | Aviation
