‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP
86-year-old woman named Israel’s ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’
- Winner Selina Steinfeld had lived through the mass rounding up and massacre of Jews when she was a child in Romania
- The pageant seeks to bring members of the country’s rapidly dwindling population of Holocaust survivors some joy and recognition
Topic | Racism and prejudice
