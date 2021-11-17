‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP
‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

86-year-old woman named Israel’s ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’

  • Winner Selina Steinfeld had lived through the mass rounding up and massacre of Jews when she was a child in Romania
  • The pageant seeks to bring members of the country’s rapidly dwindling population of Holocaust survivors some joy and recognition

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:29am, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP
‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ winner Salina Steinfeld poses for a photo in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE