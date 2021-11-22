Israeli border guards deployed at the scene of a shooting in the old city of Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Hamas gunman kills one, wounds four in Jerusalem before Israeli police shoot him dead
- It was not immediately clear whether Islamic militant group Hamas had ordered the attack or whether one of its members had acted alone
- Police identified the attacker as a 42-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem. Palestinian media identified him as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, a teacher
Topic | Israel
