Israeli border guards deployed at the scene of a shooting in the old city of Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Hamas gunman kills one, wounds four in Jerusalem before Israeli police shoot him dead

  • It was not immediately clear whether Islamic militant group Hamas had ordered the attack or whether one of its members had acted alone
  • Police identified the attacker as a 42-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem. Palestinian media identified him as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, a teacher

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:20am, 22 Nov, 2021

