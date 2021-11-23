A view of the Al Bayt stadium, built for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. File photo: Reuters
Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on Fifa in bid to host World Cup 2022: investigation
- Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring a private contractor to spy on other bid teams and key officials, according to an AP investigation
- A growing trend of ex-US intelligence officers working for foreign governments with questionable human rights records has been worrying officials in Washington
Topic | Fifa World Cup 2022
