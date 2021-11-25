Newly elected President of Interpol the UAE’s Major General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi. Photo: AP
Interpol elects UAE official Ahmed Naser al-Raisi as president amid controversy
- Global policing body announces appointment of new leader despite accusations by human rights groups of alleged involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE
- The election was being closely watched following the disappearance and detention of first-ever Chinese president of the organisation, Meng Hongwei, in 2018
Topic | Interpol
Newly elected President of Interpol the UAE’s Major General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi. Photo: AP