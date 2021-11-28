A man walks around burned tents outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday. Photo: AP
A man walks around burned tents outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday. Photo: AP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Riot police deployed in Iran after 67 arrested in violent protests over drying up of river

  • Police were deployed a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river
  • Security forces fired tear gas during the clashes with stone-throwers in the protest in the dry bed of the Zayadneh Rood river that crosses the city

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:05am, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks around burned tents outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday. Photo: AP
A man walks around burned tents outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE