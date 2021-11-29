Ethiopian Jews hold photos of relatives still in Ethiopia, during a march protest held in Jerusalem on November 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel approves immigration of 3,000 Ethiopian Jews

  • Some 140,000 Ethiopian Jews live in Israel. Community leaders estimate that roughly 6,000 others remain behind in Ethiopia
  • Under Sunday’s decision, an estimated 3,000 people will be eligible to move to Israel. They include parents, children and siblings of relatives already in Israel

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:18am, 29 Nov, 2021

