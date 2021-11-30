A general view of Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Iran nuclear talks resume with upbeat comments despite scepticism
- Monday marked the first discussions in five months, as diplomats race against the clock to save a 2015 deal abandoned by Trump
- The break had been triggered by the election in June of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, an anti-Western hardliner
