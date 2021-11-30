The number 50 is displayed on a building in the Gulf emirate if Dubai with the Burj Khalifa in the background. Photo: AFP
From tents to tallest building: UAE’s ‘remarkable’ 50-year rise

  • The United Arab Emirates, which turns 50 on December 2, is a wealthy Gulf oil state and economic hub
  • The former British protectorate is one of the biggest players in the Middle East, both economically and politically

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:36am, 30 Nov, 2021

