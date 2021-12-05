US President Joe Biden at he White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US warns it will not let Iran ‘slow walk’ nuclear talks, stops short of ending discussions
- The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran ‘does not seem to be serious’
- Iran had paused the talks in June following the election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi
