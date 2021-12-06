Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo: Iranian Presidency / DPA
Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi vows to tackle economic issues, says government working to lift sanctions
- In a television interview marking his first 100 days in power, President Raisi listed inflation, high prices and tax evasion as among the top challenges facing his government
- ‘Lifting sanctions is being pursued with vigour,’ Raisi said, alluding to negotiations over a 2015 nuclear deal that gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme
Topic | Iran
