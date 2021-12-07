NSO has consistently denied any wrongdoing and defended use of its Pegasus software. Photo illustration: AFP
Israel lays down law on cyber exports after Pegasus spy scandal
- Foreign states seeking a cyber or intelligence system must use it only to combat terrorism and ‘serious crimes’, a state agency said
- The Pegasus spyware developed by private firm NSO Group had sparked major privacy concerns as it essentially turned smartphones into pocket spying devices
Topic | Espionage
